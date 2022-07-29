“That penalised me,” Bernardeschi reveals why he struggled at Juventus

Federico Bernardeschi has looked back on his time as a Juventus player and revealed why he struggled at the club.

The midfielder has just left the Bianconeri as a free agent and joined the MLS side, Toronto FC.

When he moved to Juve in 2017, he was one of the best players in Serie A and the best at Fiorentina.

Fans and pundits expected so much from him, but he failed to live up to the hype.

He left Juve after struggling to find a place on their team for the last few seasons he was on their books, and the return of Max Allegri didn’t help him to get better.

The midfielder has now blamed not nailing down a particular position on the team as a reason for his poor time in Turin.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “I was always very open to playing in different positions, so that penalised me. I don’t have any regrets, I had 30-35 appearances on average per year and I earned my keep.”

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi was over-hyped, and that proved bad for him at Juve.

He probably thought too highly of himself and we also expected too much from him.

He is just an average Italian talent that had a good start to his career at Fiorentina.