“That was a mistake.” Argentinean star regrets turning down Juventus

Leandro Paredes has revealed that he regrets not joining Juventus earlier in his career.

The Argentinean currently plays for PSG, one of the biggest clubs in Europe, but he could have been a replacement for Andrea Pirlo at Juventus instead.

The midfielder was targeted by the Bianconeri in 2011 because they were convinced he could become the heir to Pirlo in Turin.

However, Paredes at the time didn’t fancy playing in that position and turned them down.

He is now a renowned midfield star at the Parc des Princes, but the former AS Roma man would probably have made a name for himself at Juve instead.

He eventually played in Serie A for the likes of Chievo and Empoli, but he says he regrets not moving to Juventus when they approached him and he admits that it was a mistake on his part.

“When Juventus came in to buy me in 2011, the director of sport wanted me to play as a midfield playmaker, sort of the understudy to Pirlo,” said Paredes to Argentinean paper, Ole via Football Italia.

“I told him he was crazy. In the end, I stayed at Boca. I thought at the time that I would never play that kind of midfield role, but that was a mistake.”

Paredes has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in France and at 26, he still has time to move to another big club, perhaps Juve will become interested in his signature again.