Former striker Paolo Di Canio has praised Dusan Vlahovic for his outstanding performance in Juventus’ 3-2 victory against RB Leipzig. Vlahovic, who had faced criticism for his inconsistent form this season, responded emphatically on the pitch after earlier drawing condemnation from Di Canio for his celebration during a match against Genoa.

Di Canio had urged Vlahovic to focus on his performances rather than off-field gestures, and the Serbian striker delivered in style against Leipzig. He was instrumental in the Bianconeri’s crucial victory, scoring two key goals that helped them secure a win despite being down to ten men and dealing with two early injuries.

Vlahovic refrained from repeating his controversial celebration and instead let his performance do the talking. His contributions were vital as Juventus kept their Champions League knockout stage hopes alive.

Di Canio was happy with how Vlahovic performed and praised the striker on Sky Sports Italia:

“The two goals from Vlahovic were stunning.

“So, that’s all Vlahovic needs to do: to channel his positive energy, knowing that he’s Juventus number nine and he needs to do this.

“Did you see? He scored twice today and didn’t make it like this [any polemic gesture]. Because a very good player who turns into a champion in such an important team can drop those behaviours.

“He knows he’ll be criticised, that we’ll criticise him when it’ll be the case under our point of view, and he’ll answer in this way. This is good.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been in fine form for us and he seems to have found a good rhythm, which should see him continue to score.