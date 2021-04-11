“That’s what has been missing a bit in this period’ Kulusevski reacts to Juventus win over Genoa

Dejan Kulusevski admits that he has struggled with confidence in recent games and intends to work on that after scoring a goal against Genoa this evening.

The Swede joined the Bianconeri in the summer as one of the highly-rated youngsters in Italy.

He was one of the first of several young players that has joined Juventus with more to come in future transfer windows.

He has retained the trust of Andrea Pirlo, even though he hasn’t had the best of campaigns.

After his mistake which led to a goal against Torino, Pirlo benched him for the match against Napoli.

He returned to the starting XI against Genoa and marked his return with the game’s opener.

It was one of his best performances in recent weeks and he says he intends to keep working on his confidence.

He also admits that Juve has struggled in the second half of games in this campaign and they need to fix that.

Kulusevski told Sky Sport via Tuttojuve: “It is important now to find some confidence, that’s what has been missing a bit in this period, so let me work a little in peace and I continue to work every day to play. , play better and help the team win “.

On Juve’s second-half showing, he added: “I think we have to improve a lot in the second half, because since I am here I almost always do well in the first half and in the second half we let the others enter the game. So we have to improve, we have to have more ball, make less mistakes. We risked. , but it is always important to make the 3-1 which is always easier “.