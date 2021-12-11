“That’s what he teaches us.” Locatelli opens up on playing under Allegri

Manuel Locatelli has praised Max Allegri for knowing how to win matches and says the gaffer is teaching them that skill.

Juve brought him back to the club in the summer after nearly finishing last season outside the top four.

Allegri has a stellar CV as a manager and won five consecutive league titles for the Bianconeri in his first stint as manager.

His return hasn’t been as good as fans expected, but Locatelli still believes in the former AC Milan gaffer.

The midfielder joined the club in the summer and has been learning many things from Allegri. One of them is how to win.

Locatelli said, via Football Italia: “He’s an expert and a winner, he has shown on the pitch that he knows how to win and that’s what he teaches us.

“When you arrive at this club, the winning mentality is the first thing you notice and it is what allowed Juve to do something unique, you immediately perceive it, not only among the managers but precisely in the context and throughout the Juve world.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri proved in his first spell that he is a top-class manager. As Locatelli has admitted, his team knew how to win any match.

He is still trying to build the current squad up to that level where they can win most of their matches in a campaign.

It has taken too long, but fans are hopeful things would change in the second half of the season.