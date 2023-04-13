“That’s where a striker is judged on”Allegri defends Vlahovic

Juventus manager Max Allegri has defended struggling Dusan Vlahovic and admits strikers are judged by the goals they score.

The Serbian is the club’s most expensive striker and one of its important players, but he has suffered a serious goal drought in recent weeks.

Vlahovic was firing from all cylinders when he was on the books of Fiorentina and a move to a bigger club was expected to make him even better.

However, that hasn’t happened and he has even been benched in some games for the likes of Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik.

Vlahovic is enduring one of his worst career droughts now and Allegri backs his striker by comparing his struggles to Cristiano Ronaldo’s.

Allegri said via Football Italia: “I remember there was criticism for Cristiano because he didn’t score in his first five games here.

“That’s where a striker is judged on. Vlahovic is young, he is only 22, and has improved technically. Difficult moments happen in a season, also to the greatest. Dusan must remain calm.

“Don’t forget that somebody didn’t want to see Rabiot on the pitch again.

“Am I wrong? I have a good memory, here opinions change like the wind in Livorno. Dusan has clear characteristics, he is young and strong, I am happy with what he does even if he is not scoring much.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the best strikers in the world on paper, but that makes little sense if he does not score for us on the pitch.

He is still young and Allegri’s argument sounds good, but we cannot continue backing him in this long drought.

If he does not suit our system, we probably should sell him and buy another striker.