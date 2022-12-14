The 10 best coups of Giuntoli, Napoli’s sporting director who’s wanted at Juventus

While the shocking resignation of Andrea Agnelli’s board of directors is now behind us, observers are projecting additional shakeups at Juventus.

Since he isn’t a part of the board, Federico Cherubini remains the club’s sporting director for now, but many expect a new profile to assume office, potentially at the end of the season.

One of the most interesting candidates on the hierarchy’s shortlist is Cristiano Giuntoli, who’s been acting as Napoli’s sporting director since 2015.

Calciomercato listed the 50-year-old’s best coups on the market since taking over at the Partenopei. His brilliant dealings explain why the Bianconeri have been keeping a close eye on him for a while.

First we have Pepe Reina who’s one of Giuntoli’s first signings. The Spanish goalkeeper returned to Napoli for just 2 million euros

In 2016, the southerners snatched the services of Piotr Zielinski who remains a pillar at the club until today. Two years later, he secured the services of Fabian Ruiz which proved to be another shrewd signing.

In 2019, Giuntoli signed Giovanni Di Lorenzo who has now become the club’s captain and is also a key element in Roberto Mancini’s Italy. Hirving Lozano arrived to the city in the same transfer session.

In 2020, Giuntoli secured a deal for Hellas Verona’s Amir Rrahmani while the rest were chasing his younger teammate Marash Kumbulla. That year also saw the arrival of Victor Osimhem to Napoli, which might be Giuntoli’s ultimate chef d’oeuvre.

Last year, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa proved to be one of the best signings of the season, but the sporting director outdid himself last summer by snatching two formidable players in Kim Min-jae and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Not a bad resume at all.