CIES revealed the most expensive footballers under the age of 21, with Juventus teenager Kenan Yildiz breaking into the Top 10.

The Turkish attacker rose to prominence last season, earning a permanent promotion to the Bianconeri’s first team under the orders of former manager Max Allegri.

This summer, the club armored the 19-year-old with a new and improved contract while handing him the iconic Number 10 jersey, in a move that showcased the management’s great faith in his talent.

So according to TuttoJuve, Yildiz is now considered among the 10 most expensive youngsters in the world as revealed by a study from CIES.

The Juventus star landed tenth on the list, with an estimated market value of 72.3 million euros.

Nevertheless, this remains a far cry from Lamin Yamal’s value. The Barcelona superstar has already cemented himself as one of the best wingers in the world, so the source values him at circa 181 million, although this figure is unlikely to tempt the Blaugrana to sell their prized jewel.

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho is the runner-up, but by a large margin. The Argentine’s value is 115 million euros. PSG midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery is third with a valuation of 109 million euros.

Manchester City’s new boy Savino is fourth on the list, just ahead of PSG’s Joao Neves and Real Madrid wonderkid Enrdick.

Man City’s Rico Lewis is seventh in the standings, while Real Madrid winger Arda Guler is eighth and Man United midfielder Mainoo is ninth, just ahead of Yildiz.

1 – Lamine Yamal, 17 years old. Value: €180.9 million

2 – Alejandro Garnacho, 20.3 years old. Value: €114.8 million

3 – Warren Zaire-Emery, 18.6 years old. Value: €109 million

4 – Savinho, 20.5 years old. Value: €101 million

5 – Joao Neves, 20.1 years old. Value: €99.8 million

6 – Endrick, 18.2 years old. Value: €97.7 million

7 – Rico Lewis, 19.9 years old. Value: €87.2 million

8 – Arda Guler, 19.6 years old. Value: €76.7 million

9 – Kobbie Mainoo, 19.5 years old. Value: €74.8 million

10 – Kenan Yildiz, 19.5 years old. Value: 72.3 million euros