The 10 most memorable victories during Andrea Agnelli’s era

Although his tenure as club president ended on a disastrous note, Andrea Agnelli still enjoyed great success at the helm of Juventus, and ilBianconero decided to recall the ten most memorable victories registered during his reign.

1- The first in the chronological order is the all-important victory against Lazio in April 2012 thanks to Alex Del Piero’s late freekick. The win paved the way towards the Scudetto title.

2- Nonetheless, it was the Old Lady’s famous victory against Cagliari in Trieste which sealed the club’s first league title in the resigned president’s era.

3- After winning the Scudetto, the Bianconeri made their return to the Champions League, and in November 2012, they stunned defending champions Chelsea with a 3-0 win at the Allianz Stadium.

4- In March 2015, Juve enjoyed another wonderful European night by beating Borussia Dortmund with three unanswered goals to reach the quarter-finals, with Carlos Tevez playing a vital role.

5- Two years later, Paulo Dybala made a name for himself on the big stage by leading Juventus towards a grand 3-0 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

6- In April 2018, Napoli were threatening to end the Old Lady’s winning streak, but a late come-from-behind victory against Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza turned the tide in our favor in what was a tight race.

7- In May 2018, Juventus smashed the hapless Milan with four goals in a display of dominance to win their fourth straight Coppa Italia.

8- In March 2019, Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous hattrick turned the double encounter against Atletico Madrid upside-down, much to the dismay of Diego Simeone.

9- It was March 2020 when Dybala and Aaron Ramsey sealed an important win against Antonio Conte’s Inter, which turned out to be the final match before the lengthy lockdown.

10- In May 2021, Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa scored the goals in the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta, which ultimately proved to be Juve’s last trophy in Agnelli’s era.