The Lega Serie A has announced the start and end dates for the 2023/2024 Serie A season as the calendar seems set to return to normal.

This season started earlier than usual as FIFA fixed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the winter instead of during the summer break.

It is expected to end at the beginning of June, which is later than expected, but it will not affect the start of the next campaign very much.

With no summer competition to look forward to, the Lega Serie A reveals via Football Italia that the next season with begin on the 20th of August 2023 and finish on the 26th of May 2024.

This means the schedule will return to normal after the late start of this term, thanks to the World Cup.

Juve FC Says

Players will finally get some rest next summer after back-to-back competitions, including the Euros, played in the summer of 2021.

However, the Nations League final could be another competition to compete in and clubs will wish their players don’t have to play in it and rest instead.

Juve has hit top form this term and we hope we can end this season with the league title.