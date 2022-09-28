The 5 Best Juventus Players in 2022

Who Are the Best Juventus Players in 2022?

Juventus is one of the best football clubs in the entire world! And even though they have had a poor start to the 2022/2023 season, they can still win the Serie A title. In this article, we are going to look at the most talented players on the Juventus roster. These players will need to perform well if Juventus has title aspirations. If you need help figuring out if Juventus is going to win their next match, check out these football predictions. Let’s get started!

1. Gleison Bremer Silva Nascimento

Bremer is a truly world-class centre-back. The 25-year-old Brazilian grew up playing for Desportivo Brasil before signing a pro contract with Atlético Mineiro. It was during his time at Torino that he caught the eye of Juventus, who signed him in 2022. Bremer has been an amazing pick-up for Juventus, and he looks to be a complete footballer with great speed, fundamentals, and endless energy.

2. Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic may be the next wonderkid! At just 22 years old, he has already scored 11 goals for Juventus in just 21 matches. He also had a fantastic stint at Fiorentina, where he slotted 44 goals in 98 matches. Vlahovic is known for his intense physicality and bullies his way past defenders. He has no problem dribbling the ball while under pressure and finding goals.

3. Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is one of the most talented footballers on the planet. Unfortunately, he has not played for Juventus during the 2022/2023 season as he injured his meniscus. He is expected to return soon, and we expect him to have a massive impact. Pogba is a super skilled attacking midfielder who can effortlessly dribble past defenders, assist his teammates and score himself!

4. Arkadiusz Milik

Arkadiusz Milik is a Polish striker who is currently on loan from Marseille. The 28-year-old is in fine form in the Serie A. In 4 games for Juventus, he has already scored 2 goals and looks like he can score every time he steps on the pitch! At 6 ft 2, Arkadiusz Milik is known for his strong shots from outside the box and his ability to bump off defenders and hold them up.

5. Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria is a football legend! The Argentinian may be 34 years old, but he is still an exceptional player known for his crafty runs down the sideline and his fantastic vision, which allows him to cross and pass to his teammates at the perfect moment. With Pogba, Di Maria, and Vlahovic in the Juventus’ lineup, expect a lot of goals!

Final Thoughts

If Juventus are going to back a title run in the 2022/2023 season, then Bremer, Vlahovic, and Pogba need to play exceptionally well. We can’t wait to see Pogba and Vlahovic linking up for some incredible goals!