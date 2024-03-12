The agent of Dusan Vlahovic, Darko Ristic, is in Turin as another round of contract negotiations with Juventus is looming.

Ristic posted a photo of himself alongside the Bianconeri striker on social media, confirming his presence in Turin.

According to Calciomercato via IlBianconero, the agent’s arrival should pave the way for further discussions over a new contract.

The Serbian’s current deal with the Old Lady runs until 2026. However, the club would like to tie him down to a longer contract.

The 24-year-old has been on spectacular form since the turn of the year, becoming the ultimate source of goals for Max Allegri’s side.

Even when he had a disappointing outing against Napoli, he showcased his personality by taking full responsibility for the defeat.

There are certainly qualities that the management and the fans appreciate.

Nevertheless, the source believes that two questions must be answered before reaching a happy conclusion.

First, is Vlahovic willing to accept a pay cut?

The Serbian is currently the club’s highest earner and his wages will further increase with every new campaign to reach 12.5 million euros in the 2025/26 season. This figure hardly falls within the club’s current financial parameters.

On the other hand, the second question relates to the club’s desire to maintain the striker instead of placing him on the market as was the case last summer.

The Bianconeri must now confirm their intent to keep Vlahovic in Turin in the long run.

If these two knots were to be resolved, the source expects the negotiations to go rather smoothly.