The agent of Daniele Rugani gives an update on his future

Daniele Rugani is considered a non-essential player for Juventus, and if he were to leave the club, his absence would not be a significant loss. Although Rugani has been with the club for an extended period and occasionally performs well when filling in for higher-ranked players, overall, he is not considered a reliable and trustworthy player by Juventus.

Despite having at least one season left on his contract with the Bianconeri, Rugani has not expressed a desire to leave the club, even though players who are not receiving sufficient playing time often seek opportunities elsewhere. It appears Rugani is content with his bench role at Juventus, and there are no indications that he would be open to signing a new contract with the club.

Rugani’s agent, Davide Torchia, has confirmed that there have been no discussions regarding a contract extension with Juventus, implying that Rugani’s future with the club is uncertain.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He’s always been among the best. He hasn’t played much, but you know you have a reliable player on the bench and this is convenient. Daniele likes being at Juventus, I respect him for that. He has never complained and this shows his tenacity.

“I have received various interest from other clubs like every year, but we have not asked for any renewal from Juve”.

Juve FC Says

Rugani has been a liability to us in the last few seasons because he hardly plays for the club and when he does, he rarely does well.

Hopefully, a suitor will emerge to add him to their squad in this transfer window and ensure we are free to replace him with a better player.