Darko Ristic, who acts as the agent of Dusan Vlahovic, has arrived in Turin, thus raising eyebrows amongst the Juventus and Arsenal fanbases alike.

The agent posted a picture with his client on his Instagram account, with his location showing “Torino, Italy”.

The Serbian striker’s future at the club has been the topic of a raging debate over the past few weeks. The 24-year-old has been the club’s leading goalscorer over the past few campaigns, including this one. However, many feel he has yet to justify the 84 million euros the club splashed to sign him from Fiorentina in January 2022, and the same goes for his €12 million net salary per year

Moreover, the bomber’s contract is set to expire in June 2026, so the Bianconeri are gradually losing their leverage over his future. And with contract negotiations going at a slow pace, Juve could be forced to sell him next summer to avoid the risk of losing his services for free a year later.

In recent days, reports all over Europe have been claiming that Arsenal have rekindled their interest in the player. The Gunners had already attempted to sway Vlahovic before he eventually chose Juventus.

Mikel Arteta had already expressed the club’s desire to sign a new striker, while Gabriel Jesus’ recent injury setback has made it a more pressing issue.

But according to IlBianconero, the attacker’s sale is not a possibility that Juventus are willing to discuss at the moment, despite the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani. The source thus expects the Serbia international to dwell at Continassa at least until the end of the season.

On the other hand, the report notes that La Gazzetta dello Sport had talked about a crucial meeting between Ristic and the Juventus management that was expected to ensue in February.

Hence, IlBianconero wonders if this summit has been brought forward which elicited the arrival of the Serbian agent.