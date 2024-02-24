Juventus’ interest in Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio has been officially acknowledged by his agent.

The Bianconeri are actively seeking a successor to Wojciech Szczęsny, who may have no more than two seasons left in his professional football career.

To identify potential replacements for the Polish international, Juventus has compiled a list of intriguing players, with Di Gregorio being one of them.

Monza’s confidence in maintaining their top-flight status for another season is bolstered by Di Gregorio’s impressive performances.

Juve has been monitoring him, along with other goalkeepers, and his agent has confirmed that they have been in contact with the Bianconeri.

Carlo Alberto Belloni reveals, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“There have been chats with some clubs about my client Di Gregorio. At Juventus, there is Szczęsny who has another year on his contract at 6.5 million euros per year and it is difficult for them to consider other options. I would prefer to keep the boy’s future in Italy and not abroad, because going to England, for example, would have different steps, even if the Premier League always attracts anyone.”

Juve FC Says

We are the biggest club in Italian football and will always be attractive to a player from Monza, but the boys from Brianza will want a lot of money.

They have some of the finest players in Serie A at the moment and would be looking for a good fee when any of them leave.

If Di Gregorio becomes the player we choose to be our next first choice, then we should be ready to splash the cash and make the move happen.