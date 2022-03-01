The agent of Juventus loanee doing exploits in Serie C speaks about his future

Forgotten Juventus player, Matteo Brunori is doing exploits at Palermo in Serie C.

The Brazil-born Italian player has been on the books of the Bianconeri since 2020.

Although he is already 27, he has only been active for the club’s under23 side and has spent the last two seasons out on loan.

This campaign has been very positive for him as he has scored 15 league goals in 28 games so far.

This is a good stat for a striker in Serie C and it could earn him a transfer to a Serie B club in the summer.

He wants to help Palermo return to the Italian second division, but there is no guarantee that he can reach that goal.

His agent has now been speaking about his future and insists he would love to stay at Palermo, but if they cannot get promoted, it would not be straightforward.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “If in the event of Palermo’s promotion to Serie B, Matteo Brunori would he stay in Sicily? Let’s not talk about this out of luck. I hope that the Rosanero will reach this goal and arrive in categories even higher than the cadet one because this is a place that deserves it.

“Clearly Matteo is very well here and he loves Palermo and so we will see what happens. What if the Rosanero do not have the promotion? His stay would become more complicated but not impossible.”

Juve FC Says

Matteo is not one of Juve’s key players and he almost certainly doesn’t have a future at the club.

His performances this season could earn him a permanent transfer away from the Allianz Stadium.

It remains unclear how much he is valued by the Bianconeri, but if he leaves for a Serie B club, then Juve can expect to earn very little from the move.