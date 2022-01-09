The agent of Juventus’ target is expected in Italy in the next few days

Juventus is one of the clubs hoping to sign Julian Alvarez from River Plate after his stunning performances last season.

The Argentinian will play in Europe, and that could happen sooner than we all think it would.

He has been in the news for much of the last two months and a new report claims his agent would tour Europe to listen to offers for his signature soon.

Calciomercato says Fernando Hidalgo, who represents him, is expected to be in Italy in the next few days to discuss with interested clubs in the competition.

The report says Inter Milan, Fiorentina and AC Milan are the other Serie A clubs eyeing a transfer for him.

Juve FC Says

Alvarez is one of the finest South American players, and his natural next step is to move to Europe.

Adding him to the squad in Turin would strengthen us with a more exciting attacking lineup.

But Kaio Jorge is still struggling to impact the team since he joined, and Alvarez might also need time.

It is probably best to allow him to move to another club on the continent to develop before he joins Juve in the future.