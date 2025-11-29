Atalanta’s Ederson has long attracted interest from Juventus, and recent developments appear to have given the Bianconeri new encouragement in their pursuit. The midfielder has also been monitored by major European clubs, including Liverpool and Barcelona, and his consistently high level of performance has established him as one of the most impressive players in his role. Atalanta are known for protecting the value of their best talents, and during the last transfer window they were unwilling to consider any offer below 70 million euros. However, the circumstances surrounding his contract are now influencing their position.

Contract Situation and Atalanta’s Stance

Ederson will enter the final year of his deal next summer, a factor that has naturally affected the expectations of La Dea. The midfielder rarely discusses his future in public and prefers to focus on his contributions on the pitch, an attitude appreciated by Atalanta, which has been pleased with both his performances and professionalism. Nevertheless, every player eventually reaches a stage where a move becomes a realistic possibility, especially when interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs is sustained. With the end of his contract approaching, it has become increasingly unlikely that any team would consider paying up to 60 million euros, and Atalanta have begun to adjust their valuation accordingly.

His agent has confirmed this shift, making clear that the reduced price reflects the contract situation and could allow his client to secure a move that aligns with his ambitions. The expectation is that several top clubs will remain involved, including Juventus and Barcelona, who are prepared to compete for his signature when the opportunity arises.

Interest from Juventus and Barcelona

In remarks made via Calciomercato, his representative André Cury explained, “Atalanta were asking for a lot of money, between 60 and 75 million euros, but now his contract is almost up, they could even halve the price, between 30 and 40 million. He is a spectacular player with some of the best statistics in Europe for his position.” This assessment not only highlights the midfielder’s quality but also underlines the growing sense that a transfer is becoming increasingly viable for interested clubs.