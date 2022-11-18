Rafaela Pimenta, the agent of Paul Pogba, insists the injured midfielder would prefer to help Juve on the pitch.

Pogba joined the Bianconeri as a free agent at the end of last season, but he was injured in the preseason and hasn’t played a competitive game for them this term.

He joined them as one of the most high-profile members of their squad and there are a lot of expectations of him.

However, he suffered a setback on his comeback trail and is expected back in January.

Some have questioned his desire to play for the club, but Pimenta insists Pogba is a top professional who wants to contribute on the pitch.

She said via Football Italia:

“He is a fighter, a man with great character. He knows what he can and what he can’t do. He is very serious, a great professional. For him, the faith that Juve put in him is a responsibility. He understands perfectly what his responsibility is in football.

“When something bad happens in his life, he thinks about it and how to solve it. He suffers for not being at the World Cup, but he knows that at the end of the day, he has to wake up and continue recovering. He wants to play to give Juventus what they deserve.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba remains one of our top players and the midfielder has been missed in the current campaign.

Max Allegri had included him in his plans before this season started, so his unavailability has left a huge hole in our squad.

Hopefully, when he recovers in January, he will not suffer more setbacks until the end of the season.