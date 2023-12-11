In recent days, the agent of Dusan Vlahovic, Darko Ristic, has been spotted in Turin, fueling talks over a contract extension.

The 23-year-old joined the Bianconeri in January 2022 on a mega-transfer from Fiorentina, costing the club’s coffers circa 80 million euros.

Since then, the Serbian has been blowing hot and cold on the pitch, but his bond with the club’s supporters remains solid.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the striker’s representative was in Turin most probably for contract renewal talks with the club.

As the source tells it, the Juventus management is looking to prolong the player’s contract, mainly for financial reasons.

Vlahovic’s deal expires in 2026, so pushing back the deadline for a year or two would allow the club to spread the amortization cost over a longer period.

Moreover, the Serbian’s current contract sees his wages mounting with every new campaign. So by the 2025/26 season, he would earn a whopping 12 million euros as net wages.

Ristic understands that Juventus would struggle to afford these figures amidst the current financial difficulties. Therefore, the parties could be looking to find a satisfactory solution that binds the player to the club on a long-term deal while making the necessary adjustments in terms of wages.

Juventus would be happy to agree on a new contract that maintains the player’s current wages (between 8 and 9 million) for the upcoming campaigns.

Nevertheless, the Turin-based newspaper doesn’t expect the white smoke to emerge soon but rather envisions lengthy discussions.