The agonizing numbers behind Juve’s catastrophic defeat at the Maradona Stadium

On Friday evening, a shell-shocked Juventus side suffered a calamitous defeat at the hands of Napoli in what was perceived as a major clash with title implications.

The Partenopei took a two-goal lead in the first half, but Angel Di Maria restored hope for the Old Lady before halftime. Nonetheless, the hosts were unperturbed, adding three more goals against the below-par Bianconeri.

The club’s official website provided us with the most interesting numbers registered from Juve’s disastrous display at the Maradona Stadium.

When Victor Osimhen broke the deadlock in the first half, Juventus had gone 780 minutes without conceding in Serie A. The last time we allowed a goal was in the 0-2 defeat to Milan on October 8.

Max Allegri’s men also saw their clean sheet streak collapse at eight, failing to equalize the Italian record (10) set by the manager himself on two occasions: 2015/16 and 2017/18.

For the seventh time in the club’s history, Juventus lost in a devastating 1-5 result. Ironically, the last occasion was against Pescara in May 1993, with Allegri scoring for the Delfini.

For the first time in the last nine occasions, the Bianconeri lost their encounter against the Serie A leaders, having drawn twice and won six times, including their most recent three (twice against Inter and once versus Milan).