The Allianz Stadium is becoming a key income stream for Juventus again

Juventus moved into the Allianz Stadium 11 years ago, which has been an important part of their story since then.
The Bianconeri have been successful in several competitions there, including winning multiple league titles.
Juve remains one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have a large following across continents.
In Italy, their fans are loyal and often fill the club’s ground their large numbers hoping to cheer the team to a win.
A report on Calciomercato has revealed the club has made over 500m euros from stadium revenues since they moved to the ground.
This money has come from sponsorship deals, gate receipts and other events on the ground.
Juve lost some of its annual income during the covid era, but the report claims things are gradually getting better, and it is proving to be an important income stream.
Juve FC Says
The Allianz Stadium is one of the finest in Italy, and the club invested in it because it wanted a ground that will bring more money in.
We have earned so much from it so far, and more is to come. However, the money it generates is closely tied to how the team performs on the pitch.
So we need to keep achieving success on the playing front.
1 Comment
500M for 11years = around 45M/season.
after spending 110M + 60M ronaldo wages.
paying 87M for de ligt + 24M his salaries.
paying costa 60 + 18M.
and others flops with disgusting salaries.
no wonder we lost 250M again for this 6 months.
with allegri clown we probably lost more revenues from TV, who would want watching octagonal football? 40% possession? and no mercenaries even trying to attacks only hoping for the kids or locatelli or vlahovic to do something.
and i applaud to the management who still tried to satisfied the clown request for a 7.5M per season players to defense his cause and ideas of octagonal from hell formation.
i wonder how long it will taking us to similar fate like milan or merda or roma? kept defending bullsht overpriced mercenaries and a coach that clearly not in a condition to coaching a club anymore.