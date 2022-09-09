The Allianz Stadium is becoming a key income stream for Juventus again

Juventus moved into the Allianz Stadium 11 years ago, which has been an important part of their story since then.

The Bianconeri have been successful in several competitions there, including winning multiple league titles.

Juve remains one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have a large following across continents.

In Italy, their fans are loyal and often fill the club’s ground their large numbers hoping to cheer the team to a win.

A report on Calciomercato has revealed the club has made over 500m euros from stadium revenues since they moved to the ground.

This money has come from sponsorship deals, gate receipts and other events on the ground.

Juve lost some of its annual income during the covid era, but the report claims things are gradually getting better, and it is proving to be an important income stream.

Juve FC Says

The Allianz Stadium is one of the finest in Italy, and the club invested in it because it wanted a ground that will bring more money in.

We have earned so much from it so far, and more is to come. However, the money it generates is closely tied to how the team performs on the pitch.

So we need to keep achieving success on the playing front.