The asking price could spoil Juventus plans for Serie A star

Reports have linked Juventus with a move for Nicolo Zaniolo for much of this season and the Bianconeri could eventually get their man in the summer if things go to plan.

The Azzurri star is an exciting attacking player to watch and he can add some value to their current team.

He is more technical than some of the club’s current attackers and might be the near-perfect replacement for Paulo Dybala, who is leaving the Allianz Stadium.

AS Roma has Zaniolo tied down to a deal until 2024, but that will not stop them from selling him as long as their asking price is met.

This could be a problem for the Bianconeri, with a new report claiming they might struggle to pay it.

Calciomercato reports that the Giallorossi wants 50m euros for his signature and that fee is simply too much for Juventus to pay now.

It could see them struggle to make their move for him when the transfer window eventually reopens.

Juve FC Says

Is Zaniolo worth a lot of money? Yes. Is he worth 50m euros? Probably not considering his injury record and the fact he has not truly lighted up Serie A in any campaign.

While there is no doubt that he is a talented boy, he is probably the most overrated player in Italy now.

It is exciting to watch him play, but he doesn’t exactly have the stats to make him a good team player.