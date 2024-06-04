On Monday night, Juventus announced an agreement with Max Allegri over a mutual contract termination. So what was behind this sudden twist?

The Bianconeri sacked the manager a few weeks ago following his controversial antics during the Coppa Italia final.

But while the two parties were apparently bracing themselves for a long battle in court, their agreement yesterday spared them this unpleasant scenario.

La Gazzetta dello Sport explains how the two parties managed to strike such a swift accord when they were already on the edge of a legal battle.

As the pink newspaper reveals, Juve’s lawyers had already been working on an agreement with Allegri’s legal representatives for weeks.

However, it was the coach himself who refused to sign the final draft last week, prompting the management to notify him of his contract termination for just cause, citing his misdemeanor during the cup final.

Nevertheless, a close friend of Allegri advised him to sign the mutual agreement and avoid a legal conflict with the club.

Therefore, the white smoke emerged yesterday. The agreement was finalized at a legal firm in the center of Milano.

The coach will now be free to pursue a new career endeavor. While he would like to stay in Europe, the Livorno native would consider a move to Saudi Arabia in case he doesn’t receive an interesting proposal closer to home.

On the other hand, Il Corriere dell Sport talks about John Elkann’s key role in the negotiations. The Exor CEO met Allegri twice in recent days, first in Monte Carlo and then in London ahead of the Champions League final.

The Roman newspaper believes Allegri pocketed a severance pay between 4 and 5 million euros in total.

Allegri’s gross wages per year weighed 13M on the club’s coffers, and 20M when considering his staff’s salaries.