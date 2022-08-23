“The bench is very poor” Massimo Pavan reacts to Juventus draw against Sampdoria

Outspoken Italian journalist Massimo Pavan has reacted to Juventus’ goalless draw against Sampdoria and insists they have a poor bench.

The Bianconeri had hoped to earn a second league win of the season from as many games when they visited the Marassi last night.

However, La Samp had other plans and frustrated them in a game that Juve left feeling lucky for not conceding at least one goal.

The Bianconeri played the match without key players like Angel di Maria, Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba.

Their absence gave other players a chance to show what they can do, but they didn’t impress, and Pavan says Juve is inadequate on the bench.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“From Genoa with little certainty except that the team needs to be strengthened, the bench is very poor, some players have walked with Sampdoria. There were too slow rhythms, especially in the first half. Better in the second half, but too little to win.”

Juve FC Says

We need to do more as a collective regardless of who wears the black and white in matches.

The team is bigger than any individual player, so anyone that wears the shirt needs to play very well to show they care about its success.

We didn’t get that against La Samp. Hopefully, the team will play better against AS Roma.