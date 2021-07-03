“The Best Center Backs in the World” – Germany legend hails Juventus pair – (Image)

On Friday night, Italy once again relied on two Juventus veterans to hold their backline while facing their biggest test so far in Euro 2020.

Giorgio Chiellini completed his return from an injury he sustained against Switzerland earlier in the tournament, and lined up alongside his longtime teammate Leonardo Bonucci to take on Belgium in the quarter finals.

The two Bianconeri stars succeeded in limiting the danger of the Romelu Lukaku, as the Inter striker was only able to score thanks to a dubious penalty kick.

Therefore, Chiellini (36) and Bonucci (34) earned praise from observers all around the world, and one of them was Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder was one of the most popular players in the golden Germany generation that won the 2014 World Cup.

The 36-year-old had a spell at Manchester United later in his career, but he ended up retiring last year following a stint in Major League Soccer.

Therefore, the German was undoubtedly impressed to see someone at his one age (Chiellini) still delivering at the biggest stages.

Following the Azzurri’s 2-1 victory over the Red Devils, Schweinsteiger took his own Twitter account to describe the Juventus duo as the best center backs in the world at the moment.

It remains to be seen if the two legends will be able to lead Italy all the way to the title.