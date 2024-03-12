Juventus wingback Andrea Cambiaso was named among the best players in the 28th round of Serie A.

The 24-year-old put up an industrious shift in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Atalanta. He managed to cause havoc on the right flank.

The former Genoa man also pulled his team back on level terms after timing his run to perfection.

He finished a slick passing move from the Bianconeri with a toe-poked finish that beat Matteo Carnesecchi.

Therefore, TuttoMercatoWeb placed Cambiaso in the Best XI formation from Serie A Matchday 28.

He is the only Juventus player to make the cut, even though Weston McKennie had a claim after providing two assists.

Nevertheless, the source picked three other midfielders in the 4-3-3 formation, including Teun Koopmeiners who secured a point for Atalanta by scoring a brace against his suitors.

The Dutchman joins Cagliari’s Gianluca Gaetano and Sassuolo’s Kristian Thorsvedt in the midfield trio.

The lineup also included Inter’s defensive duo Yann Bisseck and Alessandro Bastoni who combined to score the winner against Bologna.

Roma also had two representatives in goalkeeper Mile Svillar (who saved a spot kick in the 2-2 draw with Fiorentina) and Diego Llorente who produced the last-gasp equalizer.

Here is the full list as published by TMW:

Mile Svilar (Roma) 7

Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus) 7

Yann Aurel Bisseck (Inter) 7.5

Diego Llorente (Roma) 7

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) 7

Gianluca Gaetano (Cagliari) 7

Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta) 8

Kristian Thorsvedt (Sassuolo) 7

Dany Mota (Monza) 7

Eldor Shomurodov (Cagliari) 7.5

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) 7.5