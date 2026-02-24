Juventus is one of Italy’s most successful and storied football clubs, with a legacy spanning over a century. Throughout this period, countless footballers have contributed to the club’s impressive record of domestic and international victories. The list of the greatest players in the history of Juventus is long, and while opinions may vary, several individuals stand out for their exceptional skill, consistency, and impact on the team’s success. Here’s a closer look at some of the best players to ever wear the Juventus jersey.

Alessandro Del Piero

Arguably the greatest player in the history of Juventus, Alessandro Del Piero embodies everything that the club stands for. Del Piero’s time at Juventus lasted from 1993 to 2012, spanning almost two decades. During this period, he became not only Juventus’ top scorer but also one of the most beloved figures in club history.

Del Piero made 705 appearances for Juventus, scoring 290 goals. His leadership on the field was unquestionable, and his technical ability was exceptional. From his iconic free-kick technique to his ability to score crucial goals, Del Piero’s influence on the pitch was unmatched. He helped the team secure numerous domestic titles, including six Serie A titles and one UEFA Champions League title in 1996.

Off the pitch, Del Piero’s presence in the Juventus dressing room was equally important. His professionalism and loyalty to the club remained unwavering throughout his long career, making him a true Juventus legend.

Giampiero Boniperti

Giampiero Boniperti is another legendary figure in Juventus history, not only for his footballing prowess but also for his deep connection with the club. Boniperti’s career at Juventus spanned from 1946 to 1961, and he became the club’s all-time leading scorer at the time with 182 goals. His contributions went beyond the goal-scoring charts, as he was known for his vision, leadership, and versatility on the field.

Boniperti was an elegant midfielder who could dictate the tempo of the game and contribute to both attacking and defensive plays. He won five Serie A titles during his time at the club and was part of the team that lifted the 1958 Coppa Italia. His loyalty to Juventus was evident, and he spent his entire playing career with the club, setting a standard of commitment for future generations.

After retiring from playing, Boniperti continued to serve the club in various roles, including as a club president, further cementing his legacy.

Roberto Baggio

While Roberto Baggio’s time at Juventus was relatively short—only five years, from 1990 to 1995—his impact was profound. Baggio joined Juventus at the height of his career, coming off an impressive stint with Fiorentina, and his skill was immediately evident. Renowned for his creativity, dribbling, and playmaking abilities, Baggio was often the difference in tight matches.

During his time at Juventus, Baggio helped the club secure three major trophies: a Serie A title, the Coppa Italia, and the UEFA Cup. Despite his brief stay, Baggio’s influence on the team was significant. His ability to score memorable goals and create assists made him a standout player. Perhaps his most iconic moment came when he scored a stunning goal against Bologna, which remains one of the greatest goals in Serie A history.

Even though his Juventus career ended in a somewhat controversial transfer to Milan, Baggio’s legacy as one of Italy’s finest footballers and one of Juventus’ brightest stars remains intact.

Michel Platini

Michel Platini arrived at Juventus in 1982, and his influence on the team was immediate. The French playmaker was known for his brilliant passing, exceptional vision, and ability to score from midfield. Platini’s technical skill and footballing intelligence made him one of the most respected footballers in the world during his time at Juventus.

Platini helped Juventus win numerous trophies, including two Serie A titles and the 1985 European Cup (now the UEFA Champions League). He won three Ballon d’Or awards during his career, two of which came while he was at Juventus, a testament to his exceptional abilities. Platini’s relationship with the Juventus fans was built on his flair and his ability to deliver on the big stage, particularly in European competitions.

Platini’s role in Juventus’ success during the 1980s is remembered as one of the key factors in the club’s rise to prominence in European football.

Gianluigi Buffon

No list of Juventus legends would be complete without mentioning Gianluigi Buffon. The Italian goalkeeper is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history. Buffon joined Juventus in 2001 for a then-world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper, and he went on to spend 17 years with the club.

Buffon’s presence in goal was a constant source of stability for Juventus, with his incredible reflexes, leadership, and shot-stopping ability. Over the years, he established himself as the backbone of the team. He was instrumental in securing multiple Serie A titles, including an unbroken streak of nine consecutive titles between 2011 and 2020. Buffon also led Juventus to the final of the 2003 Champions League, although the team fell short in the final.

Buffon’s dedication to the club was unquestionable, and his loyalty to Juventus, even as the team struggled at times, solidified his place as one of the club’s most cherished players. His leadership and iconic saves are memories that will last for generations of Juventus supporters.

Carlos Tevez

Carlos Tevez was one of the most electrifying forwards to play for Juventus in the modern era. The Argentine forward joined Juventus in 2013 from Manchester City and quickly became a fan favorite due to his tenacity, work ethic, and knack for scoring important goals.

Tevez was a key figure in Juventus’ domestic dominance in the 2010s. In his three seasons at the club, he helped Juventus secure two Serie A titles, and his performances in both domestic and European competitions were vital. Tevez’s ability to score in crucial moments, his passion for the game, and his leadership on and off the pitch endeared him to fans.

While Tevez’s time at Juventus was relatively short, he left a lasting impression, and his contributions during one of the club’s most successful periods will always be remembered.

Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo’s arrival at Juventus in 2011 marked the beginning of a new era of success for the club. The midfielder, known for his exceptional passing range, composure, and tactical awareness, quickly became a crucial figure in Juventus’ midfield. Pirlo’s ability to control the tempo of the game and deliver pinpoint passes helped transform Juventus into one of the most well-organized teams in Europe.

Pirlo played a pivotal role in Juventus’ dominance of Serie A during his four-year stint at the club. His vision and skill made him an indispensable part of the team, and his leadership helped guide Juventus to four consecutive Serie A titles between 2012 and 2014. Pirlo’s contribution to the team was particularly noticeable in the Champions League, where his performances helped Juventus reach the final in 2015.

Pirlo’s calm demeanor and footballing intelligence left a significant mark on Juventus, and his role in the club’s successes cannot be overstated.

Claudio Marchisio

Claudio Marchisio is another player whose connection with Juventus runs deep. A product of the club’s youth academy, Marchisio spent the majority of his career at Juventus, rising through the ranks to become one of the team’s most reliable midfielders. Known for his work rate, passing ability, and leadership, Marchisio was an integral part of the Juventus midfield for over a decade.

Marchisio won multiple Serie A titles with Juventus, including the 2011-2012 season, which marked the beginning of the club’s era of dominance in Italian football. His versatility allowed him to play in various midfield roles, and he was known for his ability to break up attacks and contribute to both defense and attack.

Marchisio’s loyalty to the club and his contribution to Juventus’ successes throughout the 2010s make him one of the club’s most respected figures.

Conclusion

The history of Juventus is rich with exceptional footballing talent, and these players are just a few of the many legends who have shaped the club’s success. From the elegance of Del Piero to the solidity of Buffon, each of these players brought something unique to the table. While the future will undoubtedly see more greats wear the black and white jersey, these figures will always remain a fundamental part of the club’s identity.

As Juventus continues to build on its legacy, the impact of these players serves as a reminder of the club’s proud history and its ongoing pursuit of excellence in the world of football.