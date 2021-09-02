The best potential free agents in 2022: Three Juventus stars included

As we witnessed during this summer, the free agents trend is growing on the European scene, with more stars now willing to let their contracts run out, before freely choosing their next destinations.

Lionel Messi’s case was a complicated one, but nevertheless, the likes of Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, David Alaba and Memphis Depay all moved on Bosman deals during the summer of 2021. And yet, we could witness an even bigger list of stars following the same path a year later.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato), dropped a video containing the most glamorous names in Serie A and Europe who could be moving for free next summer.

Unsurprisingly, two 2018 World Cup winners were the firsts on the list. Kylian Mbappé was hoping to move to Real Madrid this summer, but PSG refused to let him go. Nonetheless, he’ll be free to pursue his Spanish dream in 2022. On the other hand, Paul Pogba once again ended up remaining at Manchester United, and it remains to be seen if he’ll be willing to renew his contract or perhaps try a new adventure.

Barcelona duo Pedri and Ansu Fati were also mentioned, but the Catalan club is expected to maintain them on long-term deals – especially with the latter being handed Messi’s iconic number 10.

The list included three Juventus stars – Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi. However, the Argentine and the Colombian are expected to extend their deals, whilst the Italian’s future could depend on his performances throughout the campaign.

Other Serie A names featured on the list include Milan enforcer Franck Kessié, and surprisingly four club captains – Alessio Romagnoli, Lorenzo Insigne, Andrea Belotti and Lorenzo Pellegrini.