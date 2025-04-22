Juventus plans to offload Dusan Vlahovic at the end of this season if the Serbian striker does not sign a new contract. Since his arrival in 2022, Vlahovic has been the main goal scorer for the club, but Juventus has not seen the full extent of his potential. The club has been waiting for him to find his best form, but that has yet to materialise, leading to uncertainty about his future in Turin.

During his time at Fiorentina, Vlahovic was a clinical finisher, often scoring with ease and looking like one of the most exciting young strikers in Europe. His performances in Serie A convinced Juventus to move quickly to secure his services, despite the fact they had to pay a significant fee for him. At the time, it appeared to be a smart investment, as he seemed destined to continue his rapid rise to the top of European football.

However, his time at the Allianz Stadium has not been as fruitful as Juventus had hoped. Vlahovic has struggled to maintain the same goal-scoring consistency that he showed in Florence. While he has had his moments, his overall contribution in front of goal has not been sufficient for a club with Juventus’ ambitions. This inconsistency has led to frustration among the Juventus faithful, who were expecting more from their star striker.

Talks between Vlahovic and the club over a new contract have also stalled, and with his current deal expiring in the coming years, Juventus has to make a decision. While they would prefer to keep him, there is a growing sense that if the contract situation does not improve, Vlahovic could be sold in the upcoming transfer window.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The club has already started looking at potential replacements, with several names on their radar. Among the most attractive options is Victor Osimhen, who had been in sensational form in Serie A and has continued to impress at Galatasaray in the Turkish top flight. Osimhen has established himself as one of the top strikers in Europe, with his combination of physicality, speed, and clinical finishing making him one of the most sought-after players in world football.

Given his performances in Italy and abroad, Osimhen could be the ideal replacement for Vlahovic. He has proven his ability to score goals in some of the toughest leagues in Europe and would bring a fresh, dynamic presence to Juventus’ attack. His work rate, combined with his impressive goal-scoring abilities, would fit perfectly with the team’s demands and ethos. Juventus have always prided themselves on having a striker who can lead the line with intensity and determination, and Osimhen would undoubtedly fit that mould.