The 14th round of Serie A witnessed several thrilling affairs, but the encounter between Monza and Juventus at the U-Power Stadium was arguably the most dramatic.

The home side snatched a 92nd-minute equalizer after trailing for the majority of the match. Yet, the Bianconeri charged forward in the final instances and snatched the winner courtesy of Federico Gatti.

But despite the defender’s late heroics, Adrien Rabiot cemented himself as the ultimate star of the show.

The Frenchman scored the opener with a powerful header after meeting Hans Nicolussi Caviglia’s corner kick.

He was also the one who created the last-gasp winner by storming into the box with sheer ferocity and providing the assist for Gatti.

Thus, TuttoMeracatoWeb included Rabiot in the Best XI formation for Serie A Round 14.

The Frenchman joins Inter duo Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu in the middle of the park. The two Nerazzurri stars both found the back of the net in the 3-0 rooting of Napoli.

The fantasy formation also featured Milan star Theo Hernandez who delivered the goods despite playing as an emergency centre-back against Frosinone.

The attack consists of Torino’s Duvan Zapata and Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca who both scored a brace, in addition to Cyril Ngonge, the author of a spectacular bicycle kick.

8 SOMMER (Inter)

7,5 KRISTENSEN (Roma)

7 ACERBI (Inter)

7 THEO HERNANDEZ (Milan)

7,5 LYKOGIANNIS (Bologna)

8 BARELLA (Inter)

7,5 CALHANOGLU (Inter)

7,5 RABIOT (Juventus)

8 ZAPATA (Torino)

8 LUCCA (Udinese)

7,5 NGONGE (Hellas Verona)