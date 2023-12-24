Juventus emerging star Kenan Yildiz earned his spot in the Best XI lineup of the 17th round of Serie A after scoring a stunning opener on his full debut.

The Turkish forward carved his way between three Frosinone defenders before beating Stefano Turati at his near post.

The Canarini then equalized through Jaime Baez while Yildiz left his spot for Dusan Vlahovic who snatched the winner for the Bianconeri.

Nevertheless, the Turk’s memorable debut still made the headlines despite only lasting 55 minutes.

At the end of the Christmas weekend, Lega Serie A picked the Juventus youngster among the Best XI players of the round.

Kenan joins Roma bomber Romelu Lukaku and Hellas Verona winger Cyril Ngonge in the front three.

The fantasy line-up also features Lazio summer signing Mateo Guendouzi and Bologna’s Lewis Ferguson in the middle-of-the-park roles. Both players were on target. The same goes for Salernitana and Genoa wingers Antonio Candreva and Alfred Gudmundsson.

Inter and Milan were both represented at the back thanks to their scoring defenders Yann Bisseck and Fikayo Tomori.

Serie A Best XI Round 17 (3-4-3): Provedel (Lazio); Fazio (Salernitana), Tomori (Milan), Bisseck (Inter); Gudmundsson (Genoa), Guendouzi (Lazio), Ferguson (Bologna), Candreva (Salernitana); Ngonge (Verona), Lukaku (Roma), Kenan Yildiz (Juventus)