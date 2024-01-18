Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic certainly earned his place in the ideal lineup from the 20th round of Serie A.

The 23-year-old was the main catalyst in the club’s rampant victory over Sassuolo. He opened the scoring with a lovely strike from the edge of the box which landed in the far corner.

The Serbian then tormented Andrea Consigli with an unstoppable freekick to double his side’s lead.

Federico Chiesa added a third goal in the dying minutes, but Vlahovic is the only Juventus player to appear in the Best XI formation of Matchday 20 chosen by Lega Serie A.

Moreover, the former Fiorentina striker received the highest rating (8/10) on the list.

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez joins him in a star-studded attack that also features Milan veteran Olivier Giroud.

The Argentine scored a brace against Monza, while the Frenchman played a pivotal role in Milan’s victory over Roma with a goal and an assist for Theo Hernandez, who also appears in the lineup.

The 3-4-3 formation also includes Juventus transfer target Teun Koompeiners who was on the scoringsheet in Atalanta’s rooting win over Frosinone.

Serie A Round 20 Best XI (3-4-3): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino); Zappacosta (Atalanta), Rrahmani (Napoli), Theo Hernandez (Milan); Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Calhanoglu (Inter), Lovric (Udinese), Candreva (Salernitana); Vlahovic (Juventus), Giroud (Milan), Lautaro Martinez (Inter)