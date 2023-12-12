Three Juventus players feature at the back as TuttoMercatoWeb reveals the Best XI line-up from the 15th round of Serie A.

The Bianconeri hosted reigning Italian champions Napoli at the Allianz Stadium in what was the biggest clash of the weekend.

Federico Gatti nodded home the winner for the second match in a row, establishing himself as the ultimate hero for the Old Lady.

The 25-year-old was also instrumental at the back, playing a key role in maintaining a clean sheet against Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and company.

Therefore, Gatti was an easy pick in the fantasy line-up. However, he wasn’t the only Juventus star to get the nod.

Andrea Cambiaso delivered the assist for the solitary goal in what was an impressive outing from the wingback. Moreover, club captain Danilo was unyielding in defense, so he joins the Juventus crew at the back.

Despite pulling off an astonishing save to deny Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Wojciech Szczesny missed out in favor of Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan who curiously conceded three goals against Atalanta, but still delivered magical stops.

Similar to Juventus, Inter also had three representatives (Dimarco, Mkhitaryan and Calhanoglu) after their 4-o routing of Udinese.

Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman and Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee feature up front after bagging braces, joined by Cagliari hero Leonardo Pavoletti who scored the last-second bicycle-kick winner against Sassuolo.

7.5 MAIGNAN (Milan)

7 CAMBIASO (Juventus)

7 DANILO (Juventus)

7 GATTI (Juventus)

7.5 DIMARCO (Inter)

7 DE ROON (Atalanta)

7.5 CALHANOGLU (Milan)

7 MKHITARYAN (Inter)

7.5 LOOKMAN (Atalanta)

7.5 ZIRKZEE (Bologna) )

7.5 PAVOLETTI (Cagliari)