The best XI players returning to Juventus following their loan spells

As it is the case in every summer, a host of Juventus players will return home after spending their campaigns on loan somewhere else.

This time around, up to eleven players will make their return to Turin, and almost all of them are facing an uncertain future.

Whilst the club will try to figure out what to do with those men – who are a part of Thursday’s discussions taking place between Massimiliano Allegri and Federico Cherubini – Tuttosport (via ilBianconero) decided to draw a formation (4-3-1-2) composed of the best Juventus players returning from their loan moves.

Mattia Perin is undoubtedly between the posts. The goalkeeper returns to the Old Lady after spending the last 18 months in Genoa.

The defense is composed of Wesley (Sion), alongside the Italian trio of Mattia De Sciglio (Lyon), Daniele Rugani (Cagliari) and Luca Pellegrini (Genoa).

In central midfield, the three returnees are Nicolussi Caviglia who barely featured for the relegated Parma, Nicolo Rovella who was purchased from Genoa in January but remained on loan at the Luigi Ferraris, plus Idrissa Touré who returns from Vitesse.

In from on them, former Dinamo Zagreb star Marco Pjaca is the fourth player on the list who returns from Genoa.

Finally, the striking pair is composed of Mette Frederiksen who’s back from Wsg Tirol, and Marco Olivieri who played for the Serie B champions Empoli.

So is there anyone in particular who is worthy of a chance next season?