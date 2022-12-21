The Best XI World Cup winners in Juventus history

With Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes added to the illustrious list, Juventus consolidated their spot as the club with the biggest number of World Cup winners amongst its ranks.

Throughout the competition’s history, 27 players have lifted the ultimate golden trophy during their time at the black and white club, with the Argentine duo being the latest.

IlBianconero decided to deliver a best XI formation made up of the most iconic World Cup winners from Juventus.

Between the posts, Gianluigi Buffon got the nod ahead of fellow legend Dino Zoff, while the class of 1982 dominated the backline with three inclusions (Gaetano Scirea, Antonio Cabrini and Claudio Gentile). Italy 2006 captain Fabio Cannavaro completed the defense.

In the middle of the park, 1982 hero Marco Tardelli was an obvious pick. France 98 captain Didier Deschamps joined the Italian, with Angel Di Maria completing a truly splendid trio.

The legendary Zinedine Zidane is a mandatory inclusion, fitting in as an attacking midfielder role behind the fantasy striking partnership of Alessandro Del Piero and the late Paolo Rossi.

Juventus WC winners XI (4-3-1-2): Buffon (Italy, 2006); Gentile (Italy, 82), Cannavaro (Italy, 2006), Scirea (Italy, 82), Cabrini (Italy, 82); Tardelli (Italy, 82), Deschamps (France, 98), Di Maria (Argentina 2022); Zidane (France, 98); Rossi (Italy, 82), Del Piero (Italy, 2006)