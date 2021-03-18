‘The Bianconeri are stilll there’ – Former Inter defender warns

Former Inter Milan defender Giuseppe Bergomi has warned that Juventus are not to be discounted in the title race.

The Old Lady have dropped to 10 points behind the league leaders Inter at present, whilst having played once less, but their recent exit from the Champions League will have given them a boost domestically.

The European competition had almost appeared as the priority this season, and many of our best performances were witness during our run to the knockout stages, but our attentions will now focus on domestic competitions.

We now face 13 matches will define our season. 12 matches to come in Serie A as we chase a tenth consecutive scudetto, and the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta in May.

One man who is not ruling out a title charge from our side is former Inter star Bergomi, who showed his loyalty by only ever playing for the Nerazzurri.

Beppe Bergomi told QS (via TuttoJuve): “The Bianconeri are still there, there is a direct match to play and recovery with the Napoli. Serie A is not yet closed”.

The defender goes onto claim that the Italian teams have shown that they are lacking in Europe this season.

“We are behind in mentality and speed of the ball. Our games are very tactical and this slows down the intensity. In Europe you see 12-13 fouls per game, in Italy the players are thrown in. on the ground and screaming. Inter, Milan and Juventus weigh a lot at European level, without it it is difficult.”

Would Inter be crazy to rule out a title push by Juve?

Patrick