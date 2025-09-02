Damien Comolli assumed responsibility for overseeing Juventus’s key decisions two months ago and has already directed a significant shift in the club’s transfer strategy.

Brought in following the troubled tenure of Cristiano Giuntoli, Comolli was identified as the figure capable of reshaping the club’s direction. John Elkann, who had placed trust in Giuntoli previously, has now placed similar confidence in Comolli to steer Juventus’s strategic and footballing decisions.

Comolli was immediately empowered to restructure the squad, ensuring Igor Tudor had the right blend of players to strengthen performances on the pitch.

A New Approach to Recruitment

Historically, Juventus have built its dominance by targeting the best talent within Italy. This strategy often involved acquiring key players from rival Serie A clubs, reinforcing their own squad but also generating rivalries across the league. As the most successful side in Italian football history, Juventus’s appetite for domestic acquisitions became part of its identity.

However, Comolli has introduced a markedly different philosophy. According to Il Bianconero, during the most recent transfer window, he did not approach any Italian club to sign their players. Instead, his focus was on recruiting talent from abroad, prioritising imports into Serie A rather than destabilising domestic rivals.

Zhegrova signs for Juventus

A Shift in Juventus’s Transfer Identity

This fresh approach signals a departure from Juventus’s traditional methods. By looking outward, Comolli has sought to broaden the club’s recruitment horizons, potentially avoiding the challenges and tensions that arise when negotiating with fellow Serie A sides.

While the long-term success of this strategy will be judged by results on the pitch, it represents a decisive break from the past. Juventus are signalling that it can remain competitive by building a more internationally sourced squad rather than relying primarily on poaching from within Italy.

In a period of transition, Comolli’s decisions underline a willingness to adapt and modernise. Whether this approach proves to be the foundation of renewed dominance will depend on how well the new signings integrate and contribute to the team’s ambitions.