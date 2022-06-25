“The biggest club in Italy” – Di Maria drops Juventus hint

Prior to the end of the last campaign, news reports have been linking Angel Di Maria with a switch to Juventus.

However, a couple of months have passed, and the Argentine is yet land in Turin, with the negotiations between the two parties stalling.

The 34-year-old is hoping to sign for a top European side that can help him reach the World Cup in an optimal physical state, but he’s only willing to sign a one-year deal before making his return to Argentina next summer.

Even though the Bianconeri have succumbed to his demands, the winger is keeping them hanging, taking weeks before deciding whether he’s going to join the Italian club or not.

Nevertheless, Di Maria has now commented on his links to Juventus, describing them as the biggest club in Italy when the host presented him with the famous black and white jersey.

“No, this doesn’t interest me,” said the former Real Madrid man when offered a Roma shirt, as reported by ilBianconero.

“Juventus is the biggest club in Italy, they are one of the teams interested in me. At the moment I am reflecting, but I’m focused on the holidays and my family.”

At the moment, we can only hope that the winger makes up his mind sooner rather than later so we can put this transfer saga to bed.