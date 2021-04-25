“The biggest mistake was firing Allegri” – Damning comments made by former Juventus man

Patrice Evra wants Andrea Pirlo to succeed as the manager of Juventus, but the former Bianconeri full-back says firing Max Allegri was a mistake.

Allegri helped Juventus dominate the Italian top-flight by winning five Serie A titles and he also reached the final of the Champions League twice.

However, the Bianconeri parted ways with the 53-year-old and replaced him with Maurizio Sarri in 2019 after the ex-Napoli manager won the Europa League with Chelsea.

Sarri lasted for just one season in which he won the Scudetto and reached the final of the Coppa Italia.

He was replaced with Andrea Pirlo whose team is struggling to remain relevant in Italy this season.

The inexperienced Pirlo is leading arguably the most beatable Juventus team in the last decade and Evra says he wishes his former teammate well and hopes he is kept on as the club’s manager for a long time.

However, he insists that Allegri shouldn’t have been outed because he always brought in success even when he was heavily criticised by the fans.

Evra said on his Instagram account while Speaking to Juventus’ fans:

“Juventus will not win the Scudetto because of Inter, who have worked everything out because they did it by bringing in lots of ex-Juventus people. Antonio Conte is a coach from another planet and Giuseppe Marotta performed miracles at Juventus, buying great players.

“I wish Andrea Pirlo well, he is a great friend, I hope he can stay at Juventus for as long as possible, but I must also say that the biggest mistake was firing Allegri: he is a smart coach, the fans criticised him even when he won and took us to the Champions League Final. You thought he was a Milan man, but believe me, he loved and still loves Juventus.”