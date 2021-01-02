The biggest problem for new Dybala contract is the wages De Ligt is on

Paulo Dybala has to sign a new Juventus deal and soon enough because his current deal is quickly running out.

At the end of this season, the attacker will have a single campaign left on his current deal, and that might see Juventus lose the advantage that they have in negotiating a new contract.

Calciomercato says next month will be an important one in terms of handing him a new deal, and the club wants to get that sorted as quickly as possible.

They have offered him a deal worth 10m euros per season, but he has turned it down and wants more.

The club has made it clear to him that he is a big part of their future and they even envision him captaining the team one day.

He wants them to show that in terms of the offer that is being made to him to renew his agreement with them.

At 10m euros per season, he would earn less than the 12m euros per season that Matthijs de Ligt currently makes, and he doesn’t think that it makes sense in any way.

The report adds that if things don’t change, then the Bianconeri might be forced to sell the former Palermo man.