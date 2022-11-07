“The boys understand the moments now” Allegri delighted by his team’s performance against Inter Milan

Max Allegri has reacted to Juventus’ stunning win against Inter Milan and he believes his players now understand the requirements placed on them.

The Bianconeri were in poor form overall in the lead-up to that game and Inter were considered favourites after they made it to the knockout stages of the UCL.

However, Juve worked hard and ensured they got the job done with Adrien Rabiot and Nicolo Fagioli strikes securing a 2-0 win against the Nerazzurri.

Juve has now won all their last four Serie A games, a run that takes them closer to the top four on the league table.

After the game, the Juve gaffer said via Calciomercato:

“When there is a proactive attitude it is easier to bring home the result. The boys understand the moments now, I’m happy. We all have to recover, to raise the level and at the same time the competitiveness in the squad. In the second half we did an extraordinary defensive phase.”

Juve FC Says

The win against Inter Milan was a major statement from us and we can go on a long winning run now.

Inter is one of the strongest clubs in the division and we can take the positives from beating them into our other matches.

However, every game is different and we must prepare uniquely for each opponent, but this team has shown they can beat anyone.