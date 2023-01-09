In the summer of 2019, Juventus fans were disappointed to see Joao Cancelo heading towards Manchester City in exchange deal for Danilo plus cash.

The Brazilian had been unable to leave his mark for four seasons between Real Madrid and the Premier League giants, so naturally, his arrival to Turin was met with a sense of dismay.

While the 31-year-old doesn’t truly possess Cancelo’s impressive skillset, he proved to be a perfect fit the Bianconeri’s never-die attitude.

In recent years, Danilo has gradually cemented himself as a Juventus leader on and off the pitch, and it seems that the club is ready to reward him with a long-term contract.

According to Corriere di Torino via JuventusNews24, Danilo should receive a contract that will keep him at Juventus until 2026. His current contract will expire in 18 months.

Moreover, with Leonardo Bonucci’s waning impact, the Brazil international will sooner or later become the club captain. Danilo’s leadership qualities saw him usurping the likes of Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado to become the club’s vice-captain.

Juve FC say

Although Danilo undoubtedly deserves a reward for his loyalty and positive attitude, perhaps a contract until 2026 would be a bit of a stretch.

When a player becomes on the wrong side of thirty, his physical condition could always dramatically degrade, hence, a long term deal might backfire at some point.