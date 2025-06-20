Juventus face an important summer transfer window, even though there is currently much uncertainty surrounding the club.

In recent weeks, Juve have resolved the issue of their manager and secured some short-term deals for players to join their team for the Club World Cup.

However, more significant decisions must be made, and we discuss some of the changes expected by the close of the transfer window.

Sell Dusan Vlahovic and replace him

Vlahovic’s future remains uncertain, but at this stage, the only viable option is to sell the striker.

The Serbian does not appear interested in staying on Juve’s terms, so the club must have offloaded him and signed a replacement by the end of the summer transfer window.

Settle Mattia Perin’s future

Mattia Perin is another player who appears unsettled at the Allianz Stadium, and Juve needs to address his future.

He seemed content when Thiago Motta rotated him with Michele Di Gregorio, but Tudor does not share the same view and the Bianconeri must either allow him to leave and sign a replacement or offer him a new contract if he can be persuaded to remain at the club.

Finalise new deals for Conceicao and Kolo Muani

Juve have recently secured short-term deals for Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao to feature for them in the Club World Cup.

Both players are talented individuals who have become important under Tudor.

In the final weeks of the season, they impressed and contributed to Juve securing a top-four finish, but have returned only for the tournament in the United States.

In the opening match against Al Ain, both players scored braces, demonstrating their commitment to the manager’s vision and their desire to succeed in his system.

FC Porto and PSG appear open to allowing the players to return to Turin, and Juve must secure new agreements to include them in the squad for the upcoming season.

Make a great start to the season

Before the transfer window closes, Juve will have played several Serie A matches, and it is essential that they begin the campaign strongly.

With Tudor in charge, expectations are not as high as they might have been had Antonio Conte accepted the coaching role.

However, Juve should use that to their advantage and aim for consistent victories, with wins expected against Parma and Genoa as the season begins.