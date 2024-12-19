A report in the Italian media claims Dusan Vlahovic is walking dangerously close to the footsteps of his former teammate Federico Chiesa.

Last season, the Bianconeri tried to put the Italian winger’s signature on a new contract, but they failed to make a breakthrough in the negotiations with his agent Fali Ramadani. So last summer, the 27-year-old entered his final contractual year (the deadline was in June 2025), so the management was adamant about selling him before losing his services for free a year later.

While it wasn’t clear if this was the main reason behind Thiago Motta’s decision to omit Chiesa from the squad or if he genuinely didn’t rate him, but in any case, the Euro 2020 winner became an outcast at Continassa while waiting to learn his fate. He eventually ended up sealing a move to Liverpool.

So according to La Repubblica via Calciomercato, Juventus risk enduring the same scenario once again, this time with Vlahovic whose contract will expire in June 2026.

Just like Chieas last season, the Bianconeri haven’t been able to register significant progress in their contract talks with the Serbian’s entourage. The two parties held a few meetings, with the management suggesting a salary decrease, either by spreading it over additional years or turning it into bonuses, his current gross wages (circa 23 million euros) are hardly sustainable.

Therefore, Juventus cannot afford to allow Vlahovic to run down his contract while collecting the highest paycheck in Serie A. This is why the report believes the striker would either sign a new contract will be sidelined next summer in the hopes of pushing an exit prompted by financial necessity.

Moreover, this situation could force the Old Lady to even consider January offers, at least if they were to receive tempting figures, explains the newspaper.