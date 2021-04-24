”The children surround me as if I were their hero” – Cuadrado on his status in Colombia

With his easy smile, special dance moves and hard working displays, it’s almost impossible not to like Juan Cuadrado.

The Colombian has been a part of the Bianconeri squad since the summer of 2015, when he made a return to Italy following a short and underwhelming stint at Chelsea.

La Vespa has been shifted throughout various roles on the right flank during his time at Juventus, and has been mostly operating as a fullback with an attacking license last season under Maurizio Sarri, and also with current boss Andrea Pirlo.

Luckily for the old lady, the 32-year-old’s transformation has been a smooth and successful one, and this season, he has been one of the most important players in the team.

Although he is yet to score a goal this campaign, Cuadrado has so far contributed in 18 assists throughout all competitions.

In a recent interview, the veteran revealed how much he enjoys going back to his home country and play barefooted with the children.

“When I return to Necoclì, the children surround me as if I were their hero. I take off my shoes and I start playing on the lawn,” he told Revista Semana (via ilBianconero).

“I take them off because I enjoy playing with these kids, and they are always barefoot. I go back to my world, the one made of passion.

”On the football pitch, you live with applause but in the end you die of criticism. The ones that love you today will be willing to stab you on the morrow. Once you understand this notion, you become a real footballer,” concluded Cuadrado.