The clash between Agnelli and Conte to be investigated

Although Tuesday’s Coppa Italia fixture between Juventus and Inter ended up being a goalless affair, the main highlights from the second leg unfortunately came from those who were outside of the pitch.

Antonio Conte was apparently under pressure to deliver a result for Inter – who had lost the semi final’s first leg 2-1 at home – and the tactician was complaining against every refereeing decision that went against his side’s favor.

The manager’s behavior sparked a row with several Bianconeri characters, including his former player Leonardo Bonucci – who was sitting on the bench.

But things escalated further at the half time whistle when the former Chelsea boss raised a certain finger towards the Juventus hierarchy who were sitting at the stands.

Juve president Andrea Agnelli replied with some unkind words towards his former coach at full time.

According to Ansa via Football Italia, Fourth official Daniele Chiffi has already been called up for a hearing by the Prosecutor’s Office, as referee Maurizio Mariani reportedly didn’t mention anything about the brawl in his match report.

The report adds that the head of the office had immediately opened an investigation when the Disciplinary Commission avoided to sanction the two protagonists of Juventus-Inter in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

It should also be noted that Alex Sandro, who was booked in the second leg will be the only Juventus player suspended for the Coppa Italia final.

That match is supposed to be held at May 19, and the Bianconeri’s final opponents in the tournament will be Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta who eliminated Napoli on Wednesday.