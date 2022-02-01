“The club and I have a similar DNA” – Vlahovic unveiled at Juventus

Following a late charge, Juventus managed to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in a deal worth almost 75 million euros.

The striker was the Bianconeri’s ultimate target for the role, and the supporters were left delighted with the transfer.

The 22-year-old completed his medicals last Friday before signing the contract.

On Tuesday, Juventus unveiled their new star in a press conference, where he spoke about his great excitement having joined the club.

The former Viola man made sure to thank everyone who helped him at Fiorentina, before explaining why he chose Juventus.

“First of all, I want to thank Fiorentina, my first team and Primavera teammates. Thanks to Barone, Pradé, Della Valle, Commisso and all the coaches of the last few years, especially Vincenzo Italiano who has supported me until the end.” Vlahovic said at his unveiling press conference as translated by Football Italia.

“I wish him good luck. I also think of Prandelli. He made so many things for me and I will forever be grateful to him. Fiorentina welcomed me nicely when I arrived and I always tried to give my best, being professional until the end.

“Now, I am thrilled and proud to have signed with Juventus.

“A glorious club. I am ready to give my best for the team and obtain great results. I want to thank Juventus President and all the people that brought me here.”

Despite receiving great interest from several Premier League clubs, Vlahovic remained adamant on joining the Bianconeri, because he feels that he and the club share a similar mentality.

“There were many rumours about foreign clubs, but the choice was easy because the club and I have a similar DNA. Fight and suffer when needed. I think it’s part of my mentality as well, so the choice was not difficult,” the striker claimed.

Despite choosing to wear the number seven jersey, the Serbian limited the importance of wearing Cristiano Ronaldo’s number.

“The No.7 jersey represents nothing. All the numbers are important here. I chose it because it’s the closest to No.9,” Vlahovic said.

“I am here to help my teammates and reach our targets. The shirt number is not important. Determination and commitment are what matter the most. I don’t care about the rest. The most important thing is to win games.”

The young bomber should make his debut next Sunday, when Juventus host Hellas Verona the Allianz Stadium.