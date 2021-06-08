“The club is counting on me” – Szczesny ensures he’s staying at Juventus

Whilst Juventus were being linked with football’s most glamorous free agent at the moment (that’s Gianluigi Donnaruma by the way), few had spared a thought for Wojciech Szczesny and his feelings.

The Polish goalkeeper has been at the club since 2017, cementing himself as a reliable number one. However, the prospect of signing Gigio on a Bosman deal was just too tempting to be ignored.

Nevertheless, as Fabrizio Romano would tell you, the Italian is now on his way towards Paris Saint Germain.

PSG are set to complete the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma in the next hours, Juventus are out of the race. Keylor Navas is staying. Wijnaldum contract until 2024 has been already signed, medicals now then done deal.

Therefore, the former Roma and Arsenal man is set to remain in Turin, guarding the Old Lady’s net.

Szczesny is currently preparing for Euro 2020 with the Polish national team, and has confirmed that he’s staying with Juventus for next season.

“After a long silence, I had a contact with Juve and I was told that no one has doubts about my position as number one,” said the goalkeeper in a press conference with Poland as reported by la Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Nothing changes on this topic, the club is counting on me and will not sell me 100%, and I too, for my part, intend to stay.

The 31-year-old affirmed his great relationship with returning manager Massimiliano Allegri, whilst also praising his former coach Andrea Pirlo.

“I don’t know if Allegri’s return will be decisive, but it is certainly important. We respect each other and in the past we had a great collaboration. I think Allegri appreciates me not only as a goalkeeper but as a person. For him, this last aspect is very important”

“I think Pirlo has knowledge, skills and ideas. His work in the club will pay off in the near future. Often things seem different, whether viewed from the inside or from the outside.

“I had many coaches in my career and I think I can judge him in a very rational and objective manner. I wish him good luck and I know that wherever he goes he will be able to do a good job, because he is already an excellent coach,” concluded the shot-stopper.