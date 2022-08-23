transfer window
Transfer News

“The club takes care of the market,” Allegri does not know if Juventus will sign new players

August 23, 2022 - 9:00 am

Max Allegri insists his focus is on training the players while the club takes care of transfers.

Juve has had an eventful summer window, but two of their key signings – Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba are injured.

Filip Kostic started their game against Sampdoria last night and couldn’t help them get a goal.

Juve’s midfield was poor in the last campaign, but it was the same players that filled that position last night.

The transfer window is still open, and reports have linked several players with a move to the club.

It remains unclear how much more business they will conduct before the window closes, and Allegri was asked if new players will come in.

The manager replied, as quoted by Calciomercato

“The club takes care of the market, we have to work. We started a little better than last year, we added Miretti, Rovella, Kean. It is normal that we still need to improve”. 

Juve FC Says

The Juve team that faced Sampdoria last night was not good enough, and it clearly shows that when the club’s main men cannot play, they will struggle to win matches.

We need to avoid relying on certain players to get wins because that will only make it harder for us to achieve more success.

Avatar

5 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply Brian August 23, 2022 at 9:03 am

    Shame on Juve for keeping this Dino

    • Avatar
      Reply martinn August 23, 2022 at 10:27 am

      allegri is a disgrace

  • Avatar
    Reply juvemania August 23, 2022 at 9:35 am

    its pityful that allegri needs to send 2 youngster he want to get rid off from the club and they performed better than rabbiot and mckenny LoL
    meanwhile he tried his 4rse to covering for rabbiot irrelevant in this team.
    cuadrado, sandro, rabbiot, cesni those guys are allegri guys right?
    look how perin already made 2 clean sheets, like i says never give allegri his player.

    • Avatar
      Reply martinn August 23, 2022 at 10:27 am

      his team selection says it all. remember he called last season `excellent`.

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn August 23, 2022 at 10:30 am

    always remember guys, he said we only needed two players at the end of last season`s disaster (which he called `excellent`) , and they are pogba and di maria. we need to stop relying on dinosaurs who can`t coach to get us wins #AllegriOut

    • Leave a Reply

