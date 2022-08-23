“The club takes care of the market,” Allegri does not know if Juventus will sign new players

Max Allegri insists his focus is on training the players while the club takes care of transfers.

Juve has had an eventful summer window, but two of their key signings – Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba are injured.

Filip Kostic started their game against Sampdoria last night and couldn’t help them get a goal.

Juve’s midfield was poor in the last campaign, but it was the same players that filled that position last night.

The transfer window is still open, and reports have linked several players with a move to the club.

It remains unclear how much more business they will conduct before the window closes, and Allegri was asked if new players will come in.

The manager replied, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The club takes care of the market, we have to work. We started a little better than last year, we added Miretti, Rovella, Kean. It is normal that we still need to improve”.

Juve FC Says

The Juve team that faced Sampdoria last night was not good enough, and it clearly shows that when the club’s main men cannot play, they will struggle to win matches.

We need to avoid relying on certain players to get wins because that will only make it harder for us to achieve more success.